BACK HOME – After spending a year in the Stockton High School trophy case, the Cedar Bowl came back home to El Dorado Spring Friday night after the Bulldogs’ convincing 50-18 victory over the Stockton Tigers in Bulldog stadium. Dave Rotert El Dorado Springs HS Principal, received the Cedar Bowl from Mike Postlewait, Stoctkon HS Principal.

ONE DOWN – Bulldog seniors pose with the Cedar Bowl trophy the team just won. Front row from left: Colton Collins, Ricky Huff, Blake Holder and Trenton Hardie. Back row from left: Austin Dobbs, Wyatt Graves, Jake Schieffer, Dakota Long and Anthony Boyer.