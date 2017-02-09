During the Monday, Feb. 6, council meeting, City Manager Bruce Rogers told the council that Nathan Murrell, owner of Bear Arms, has applied for a zoning change to allow an indoor target range on a conditional use basis. Rogers said that the shooting range is set up in a structure similar to a shipping container and allows for two shooters at a time. He said the structure is made in California and is used by several law enforcement agencies throughout the country. Rogers also said the Bass Pro in Independence has one.

Roger told the council that Murrell’s application was heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission last week and they recommended approval. He said the council will need to change the ordinance to allow the discharge of firearms in the city limits on a conditional use basis. Rogers said the information will be brought to the next meeting for approval and he was using this meeting to inform the public.

All councilmen were present: Mayor Brad True, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin as well as City Clerk Lisa Allison and Rogers.

During the Public Forum, Shannon Mays commented that at the request of the Mayor, the Resuscitation Committee had changed its name to Community Betterment and Economic Development group (CBED). She invited all the council members and the mayor to join and told them the next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 13, in the Chamber office.

She said the next scheduled clean-up day is April 22, which is Earth Day. Mays requested the city to coordinate bulky trash pick-up for the following week. Mays also commented that CBED would like the city to look at the current fine structure with an eye towards increasing the junk/nuisance violation fines as well as stricter enforcement. CBED feels there are some property owners who would rather pay the fine than to clean up their property. Mays also said the group plans to organize a retail committee that will plan an activity each quarter.

Mayor True read and signed a proclamation for Ronald McDonald House Week during Share a Heart Campaign. Rogers said that to date, the two Roland McDonald Houses in Springfield have helped 156 Cedar County families, 82 of those from El Dorado Springs.

The council approved a resolution extending and modifying the lease agreement between the city and the Cedar County Library. Rogers said the current lease is set to expire in 2018 and the resolution would extend it to July 20, 2021. The lease calls for the monthly rent to go from $680.65 per month to $700 after July of 2017 and for the remainder of the lease. Rogers said the city does all the maintenance on the building including mowing.

The council approved an agreement with Anderson Engineering, Inc. for design, bidding and construction phase service to construct ADA compliant sidewalks and appurtenances along Hospital Road and Park Street. Rogers said that this is the same company used for Phase I. The agreement calls for an amount not to exceed $83,882.09.

Rogers said the city is still looking for a summer recreation director for the ball program. He said the job paid $2,700 last year for the six-week program.

Luster asked about the potential buyer of the property at Jackson and Fields. Rogers said the gentleman visited with him and after another inspection of the property, decided not to pursue the purchase. Rogers will send an additional letter to the owner and schedule to tear down the building within the next two weeks.

Jon Cummings with KPM CPAs presented the audit form 2015-2016 fiscal years stating the city received a “clean opinion” which is the best outcome.

Luster thanked Allison and Rogers for all the work done for the annual audit.

The council voted to go into executive session to discuss legal matters.

There was no report from that session.