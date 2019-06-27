Judi Baldwin will begin to accept registrations for the 2019 Picnic talent contest on July 5.

Anyone wishing to enter the talent contest can do so by calling 417/876-2691, questions will be answered prior to July 5. Auditions are not needed however advance registration is required. It is necessary to have each contestant name (first & last), age(s), kind of talent, name of music or song and a contact telephone number.

Songs will not be repeated, so you must register your song and if you change your song, you must contact Judi to make sure that the song is not already spoken for. There is an answering machine if Judi is unavailable when you call. Please be clear and concise when leaving your information. Your call will be returned to confirm your registration.

You must provide your own accompaniment, and props, however due to time constraints, no bands or drum performances will be permitted in the contest.

An entrant’s list will be posted near the bandstand by 3 p.m. on the day of the contest, Thursday, July 18. You may enter the contest one time as an individual, group or act.

The talent contest will be limited to the first 25 contestants that register. Judi will accept a small number of contestants on the waiting list for any spots that come open.