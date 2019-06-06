Band Concert to Honor Lillian Sunderwirth

The Municipal Band is honored to play a special concert dedicated to the memory of Lillian Sunderwirth on Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. We will take a walk down memory lane as we play songs that were favorites of Miss Lillian’s throughout this hour-long concert. Please come help us honor this special lady as we play our tenth concert dedicated as our tribute to her on Saturday, June 8th.

Come on out to listen to the Band, enjoy some great music and lots of visiting and fun every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3!

Band Manager, Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 7

1 National Emblem

2 Under the Double Eagle

3 Coast Guards

4 College Life

5 Polka

6 Baby Elephant Walk

7 101 Book

8 Sax Choice

9 Pan American

10 Blue Moon

11 Tennessee Waltz

12 Klaxon

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 8

In Memory of Lillian Sunderwirth

1 The Band Played On

2 March Religioso

3 Bugler’s Holiday

4 A Night in June

5 Holy City

6 Americana

7 Barnum & Bailey

8 Washington Post

9 Them Basses

10 Trombones Triumphant

11 Billy Sunday’s Successful Songs

12 Missouri Waltz

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 9

1 Torch of Liberty

2 Big Cage

3 Polka

4 Blue Book

5 French National Defile

6 Ave Maria

7 Tenor Sax Choice

8 Alley Cat

9 Best-Loved Southern Melodies

10 Wait Till the Sun Shines Nellie

11 Java

12 Lullaby of Birdland

13 God Bless America

14 The Star Spangled Banner