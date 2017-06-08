The Centennial Commemoration of the U.S. Entry into World War I began on April 6, 2017, and the Elizabeth Carey Chapter DAR joined in that Commemoration with ceremonies at the grave of four heroes in Green Lawn Cemetery on Sunday, June 4.

America tried to stay out of the war. In Jan. of 1917, the British deciphered a telegram from the Germany to the German Ambassador in Mexico, offering United States territory to Mexico in return for joining the German cause.

This message helped draw the United States into the war and thus changed the course of history. On April 2, 1917, the President asked Congress for a declaration of war. On April 6, 1917, the United States formally declared war against Germany and entered World War 1.

Fighting since the summer of 1914, Britain, France, and Russia welcomed news that American troops and supplies would be directed toward the Allied war effort. On Dec. 7, 1917, the US declared war on Germany’s ally, Austria-Hungary.

Under the command of Major General John J. Pershing, over two million U.S. troops served in France during the war.

Six weeks after declaring war, the Selective Service Act was passed. Every male living within the United States between the ages of 18 and 45 was required to register for the draft.

Not all of the men who registered actually served, and there were some who enlisted and served but did not register for the draft.

The World War I draft consisted of three separate registrations.

The First Registration was on 5 June, 1917, for men aged 21 to 31.

[The Second Registration was a year later on 5 June, 1918, for men who had turned 21 since the previous registration and men who did not previously register. Additionally, there was a 24 Aug. 1918 registration for men who had just turned 21.

The Third Registration on 12 Sept, 1918, was for men 18 to 21 and 31 to 45.]

Germany signed an armistice agreement with the Allies in a railroad car in France at the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month, of 1918 – Nov. 11, 1918. The “Great War” ended.

[The beginning of how it started: On June 28, 1914, in an event that is widely regarded as sparking the outbreak of World War I, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian empire, was shot to death with his wife by Bosnian Serb Gavrilo Princip in Sarajevo, Bosnia. Ferdinand had been inspecting his uncle’s imperial armed forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite the threat of Serbian nationalists who wanted these Austro-Hungarian possessions to join newly independent Serbia. Austria-Hungary blamed the Serbian government for the attack and hoped to use the incident as justification for settling the problem of Slavic nationalism once and for all. However, as Russia supported Serbia, an Austro-Hungarian declaration of war was delayed until its leaders received assurances from German leader Kaiser Wilhelm II that Germany would support their cause in the event of a Russian intervention.]

Today, we will honor the soldiers in Green Lawn Cemetery who gave their all in service to their country.

Frederick William Fastabend was born 7 May, 1895 near Schell City to Henry C. and Catharine Fastabend. The father had immigrated to the United States in 1869; and this was a large farming family. Fred was 22 years old when he registered during the first draft on 5 June, 1917. You may recall that influenza claimed thousands of lives from about 1917 to 1920. Fred W. Fastabend was in training at Camp Bowie near Fort Worth, TX, when he became ill and died of pneumonia on Nov. 7, 1918. It is with honor that the Elizabeth Carey Chapter DAR place a wreath at the grave of Private Fred Fastabend who died while in service to our Country.

Rankin Louren Keeney was born 16 Oct. 1888, in Diamond, Newton County, MO. His parents were James H. and Terrissa Hill Keeney, and they had married in 1883 in Vernon County. In 1910, the family was still living in Schell City, and Rankin was listed as a teacher in the public school. Seven years later when Rankin Keeney registered for the draft on June 5, 1917, he was a 28 year old barber in the Waller & Vance barbershop in Nevada. He was of medium build with grey eyes and black hair. Private Keeney served in Company D, 313th Engineers, 88th American Division, American Expeditionary Forces. He died from disease in France on Oct. 11, 1918. It is with honor that the Elizabeth Carey Chapter DAR place a wreath at the grave of Private Rankin Keeney who died while in service to our Country.

Harry Wilks Starkey was born Nov. 16, 1893, at Schell City. He was the oldest child of Charles C. Starkey and Hattie May Ralston Starkey. In 1900, the Starkey family farmed in the Schell City area, and by the 1910 census, Mr. Starkey was working odd jobs as a laborer; Harry was 16 years old. At 24 years of age, Harry Starkey registered for the first draft on June 5 and reported that he worked as a laborer at the Darrow Company in Schell City. Private Harry W. Starkey served in Company B, 64th Infantry Regiment, 7th Division, American Expeditionary Forces. It was Oct. 11, a month before the Armistice, when the 7th Division was shelled for the first time. Private Harry W. Starkey died of wounds on Oct. 11, 1918 after being in active service only a short time. It is with honor that the Elizabeth Carey Chapter DAR place a wreath at the grave of Private Harry Starkey who died of wounds while in service to our Country.

Sgt. John Yowell, was Killed in Action, in France, on 29 Sept, 1918.

John Yowell was born Oct. 29, 1892 near Schell City. He was the son of John B. Yowell and his wife, Eva, who had lived in Vernon County for several years. By June 5, 1917, when John registered in the first draft, the Yowell family, farmers, had moved south into Barton County where he farmed. John Yowell served his country in the 54th Infantry Intel Section, American Expeditionary Forces.

Sergeant John Yowell was killed on Sept. 29, 1918, near the village of Linthal in the Argonne Forest mountainous area of eastern France. He was buried in the military cemetery of Oberlauchen along with 48 other American soldiers and 14 French soldiers killed in the War.

During the war, casualty remains were buried at or near the location of death, and neither the U.S. nor the French government wanted thousands of remains being returned in the middle of the war effort. Three years after the war, France agreed to allow U.S. casualty remains to be repatriated so families could bury their dead, if they chose to do so.

A small paragraph in the 2 June 1921 Lamar Democrat newspaper announced that the casket containing the remains of John Yowell would arrive in Lamar for interment sometime in the immediate future.

On 9 June, 1921 the same paper announced “The body of John Yowell, one of the first of Barton County’s gallant boys, to give his life for his country…leaves New York, Sunday” and was expected to arrive in Lamar by the middle of the week.

A 16 June, 1921, Lamar Democrat article expresses much regret that a downpour of rain interrupted the funeral services being held in the Courthouse yard on Wednesday afternoon. “The bandstand on which the casket reposed was heavily draped in the national colors, and the big flag on the 80-foot pole nearby flew at half-mast. The members of the local legion were drawn up in double line in front of the stand in honor of their fallen comrade whose remains had just returned from France.” The Katy flier [the train] agreed to make a special stop at Schell City, so that the party would not have to wait at Nevada on Thursday when John Yowell was interred in Green Lawn Cemetery.

It is with honor that the Elizabeth Carey Chapter DAR place a wreath at the grave of Sergeant John Yowell who gave his life in service to our Country.

The Lamar, MO. Veterans of Foreign War Post was named in honor of Sergeant John Yowell; it is the Yowell-Frow VFW Post 3691.

May there always be men and women willing to serve when our Country calls, and we may never forget the sacrifices of those who gave all.

Details from a contact in France explained that the original commemorative plate at the military cemetery in France was destroyed by the Germans in June 1940 as they invaded France during World War II. A new plaque will be dedicated during a ceremony in September 2018. That ceremony will be a commemoration for Sgt. Yowell and the 48 other U.S. soldiers who died in that area, ensuring that these men are not forgotten. Fourteen French soldiers were also buried in that military cemetery.