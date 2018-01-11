by Les Crawford

We are extremely proud and pleased to announce that Cara Davison, a true champion for our brand, has been named Vice President of Sales for Tracker Marine.

Cara began her career at Tracker in 2001 as a Sales Coordinator and Scheduler. She has served as the company’s Dealer Services Manager, Sales Administration Manager, and, most recently, Director of Sales and Customer Service. In each of these roles, Cara has brought great energy, passion and leadership to our team.

Among her many accomplishments over the years, Cara was instrumental in the implementation and refinement of Tracker’s Boat Stocking Model (BSM), a break-through concept for management of dealer inventories. She has helped execute key events, including dealer conferences, dealer webinars and elite training summits. She has received many accolades during her time in the Bass Pro family, including two Associate of the Month awards and an Associate of the Year award in 2005.

We think Cara’s set of experiences, her leadership skills, and her passion for her work and the Tracker brand uniquely qualify her for this position. Please join us in congratulating Cara for her new role and thanking her for all she has contributed to this great team along the way.