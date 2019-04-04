On Thursday, March 28, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two people were possibly stealing items from a storage unit south of Stockton. The owner contacted the two individuals and they got in their vehicle and drove away. Deputy Tabitha Nance responded to the location to take the report. A short time later, Lt. Kevin Lowe located and stopped a vehicle fitting the description east of Stockton.

Deputy T. Nance and Sheriff J. McCrary responded to assist Lt. K. Lowe. The occupants of the vehicle, David Neal, 29, and Jessica Haslock, 31 were identified as the two persons who were allegedly stealing items from the storage unit. Both were arrested and taken to Cedar County Jail.

Both Haslock and Neal were charged with 2nd degree burglary and stealing. Neal posted $10,000 bond and was released on 03/30/19. Haslock posted $500 bond and was released on 03/31/19.

In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered that the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.