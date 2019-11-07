Mid-Missouri Bank and Simmons Bank are two of two dozen financial institutions in the central region that have been recognized as Elite Lenders by RMI Business Finance of Jefferson City for their work in partnering on SBA 504 business Loans. Mid-Missouri and Simmons are Platinum Elite Lenders.

Lenders had to maintain a minimum of eight loans to achieve the Platinum Elite designation. There were six regional banks in the Platinum category.

MIT Business Finance is an SBA Certified Development Company that delivers the SBA 504 Loan Program.