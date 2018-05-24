ELDO CHRISTIAN GIRLS WIN STATE – 2018 MCSAA State Track Girl’s Division 2 Champions pictured (from left) Head Coaches Drs. Mike and Cammie Housh, Isabelle Bryson, Christian Steuck, Jordanne Steuck, Lucia Rogers, Olivia Bryson, and running coach,. Kevin King. ResultsTop Athletes in Division 2: 2nd place Olivia Bryson with 33 points, 4th place Jordanne Steuck with 28 point, 10th place Lucia Rogers with 19 points. Top 8 results at MCSAA State Finals:

Isabelle Bryson: 1st in pole vault, 7th 400m, 8th long jump.

Lucia Rogers: 3rd in triple jump, 4th in 400m, 5th in 200m, 5th 100m. Jordanne Steuck: 2nd in triple, 2nd high jump, 3rd 800m, 3rd 1600m. Olivia Bryson: 1st 1600m, 1st 3200m, 2nd 800m, 4th triple jump. Christian Steuck: 6th in 400m, 6th in long jump.

ELDO CHRISTIAN BOYS WIN IT ALL – The El Dorado Christian varsity track team traveled to Junge Stadium in Joplin to compete at the 2018 MCSAA State Track Finals on May 4 – 5. There were a total of 18 teams; nine in Division 1 and nine in Division 2. The ECHS boys’ team won 1st place in Division 2 with a total of 98 points. The Lady Buffalos answered the challenge and also won first place with a total of 99 points. Five ECHS athletes placed in the Top 10 Point Positions, which are judged by combining Division 1 and Division 2. Pictured are (from left) Brenton LeeMasters, Colten Pike, Drew Steuck, Seth McKinney, Rylee Bowman, and running coach, Kevin King; second row – Head Coaches, Drs. Cammie and Mike Housh. Not pictured, Noah Marsh. Results: Top Athletes in Division 2: 1st place Seth McKinney with 40 points, 2nd place Drew Steuck with 36 points. Top 8 results at MCSAA State Finals:

Seth McKinney: 1st 100m hurdles, 1st 300m hurdles, 1st triple jump and 1st pole vault; Drew Steuck: 1st 800, 1st 1600m, 2nd 3200m, 2nd shotput; Colten Pike: 2nd pole vault, 2nd discus, 4th in 4 x 800m relay; Brenton LeeMasters: 4th 4 x 800m relay, 8th 3200m run; Rylee Bowman: 4th 4 x 800m relay; Noah Marsh: 4th 4 x 800m relay.