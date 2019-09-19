The City of Walker will hold special activities for Fun Days beginning Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Planned events include movie night in the park and a Pulled Pork Dinner Friday night, booths, and games on Saturday to include a silent auction, baby show, children’s games, bike show, garden tractor pull beginning at 10 a.m., a Parade at 3 p.m., the Fire Department hamburger feed at 5 p.m., square dancers at 5:30 and music by the Circle S band beginning at 7 p.m.

Sunday’s events includes a family and friends community dinner at 4 p.m..

Additional information on events may be obtained by calling 417-661-0144. This years festival is put on by the Walker Community Betterment Association.