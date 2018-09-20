Editor:

Now the “Never Trumpers” are hitching their wagon onto the racist thought that Trump is a racist. When all else fails just pull out the race card and you are hone free.

We hear so much about Charlottesville, VA, and the riots there that was made up of Skinheads and Neo-Nazis who gathered to oppose the removal of Confederate statues of soldiers of the Civil War. I was not there so I cannot say these persona were or were not present but I do know members who belong to the Sons of Confederate Veterans were present to oppose the removal of statues of their family. People will say these Statues are monuments of slavery, but that is not a fact. Only a small percentage of members of the Confederate military had ever owned slaves. To the south, this war was always called the War of Northern Aggression and to them the war was fought over States rights and nothing else.

In 1957, U.S. Public Law 85-425. Sec 410 was enacted by congress and approved May 23, 1958. This law made all Confederate soldiers, sailors and marines that fought in the Civil War U.S. Veterans.

Just for the record, the last Confederate veteran died in 1958. So, in essence, when you remove a Confederate statue, monument or headstone, your are in fact removing a statue, monument or headstone of a U.S. Veteran.

Bud Olinger

El Dorado Srings