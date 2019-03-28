Editor:

Just a note in support of the current tax increase request from the local hospital. The need for the local hospital is great. Especially in view of the many older folks that do not have the ability to go out of town for quality health care. The loss of our hospital would be detrimental to the health of our community. It also affects one of our larger employers in our community. The hospital is going through a tough time right now, as most small hospitals are, and is requesting your help.

Dr. Rick Casey