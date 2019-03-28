Editor:

Over the past decades I have watched the administrators of CCMH shepherd the resources of our hospital with great insight and frugality. Times and economic forces have placed enormous strains on small rural hospitals. I hope every voter will step up and approve the CCMH levy. Our hospital is the hub of local access to care and an economic mainstay of our county.

Communities shine and are attractive as a result of the support we give our local institutions.

Jack Reynolds, D.O.