Editor:

Did you know that politicians are not affected by government shutdown? They still get paid. The aeas impacted by the shutdown are military personnel, federal employees, state parks, etc. A family was going from somewhere in Kentucky to St. Louis to celebrate two sons’ birthdays by going to the Arch. The Arch was closed due to the shutdown, which they found out after they got there. Military personnel and federal employees are not getting paid.

So far, three Republican and two Democrat congressmen are giving up their pay during the shutdown. Another is donating his pay to others who are losing their pay. A new bill, I think, is being formed that will mandate all Congressmen to not be paid during government shutdown. I hope that this bill passes, as I think politicians should be the ones to suffer if they can’t solve their own problems.

Mark E. Rogers

El Dorado Springs