Editor:

With the many terror attacks that has occurred in the past few weeks, it boggles the mind to see the elected Donald Trump’s efforts to properly vet the Muslim people who wish to come into the United States of America. It is true that all Muslims are not terrorists but it is equally true that most all terrorists are Muslims. The Oklahoma City federal building bomb was made by a man with no connection to Islam that we ever was shown but other than that it has all been Islamic.

The European Union allowed unlimited Muslim immigration to Europe and they have paid the price ever since. There are many cities in Europe where the police officers will not enter a predominately Muslim occupied area for it is dangerous for them to do so. Women cannot walk alone without fear of being attacked by Muslim men who view them as being available for any purpose he wants.

It is difficult for people raised in this country to understand the Muslim mind-set, as it is so different from ours. We tend to be so politically correct that we want to believe the best in people but let’s face it, “There is evil in the world and we had better face the fact.”

In North Korea, the leadership starves their own people and spends billions of dollars to build nuclear weapons to threaten the world while their dictator gets fatter by the day. You can see that he hasn’t missed a meal in a long time. In Syria, Assad bombs and gasses his own people without a second thought and the United Nations, headquartered in New York City, yawns and goes out for a leisurely lunch and does nothing. Iran is still working on getting nuclear weapons so they can wipe Israel off the map and Obama and John Kerry think our Treaty with Iran is just the greatest thing we have ever done. Talk about American Traitors while those two, in my mind, are the biggest.

People, wake up. It is later than you think The Doomsday Clock is ticking and what are we doing about it? Chuck Schumer is still intent on fighting Trump every step of the way. Along with his allies, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Elizabeth Warren and Barack Obama. Now that is a hand to draw to.

Bud Olinger

El Dorado Springs.