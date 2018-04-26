Editor:

Hello El Dorado Springs Sun, I am emailing you because I grew up around El Dorado Springs area and attended the Christian school in town and thought you might be interested in my company and what we are doing.

My wife and I have started a board game publishing company and are about to launch or first game on Kickstarter. Our game is themed around high school so we decided to shoot the main video for our page at the El Dorado Christian School (my alma mater).

In the video are several current high school students from both the public and Christian school playing the game and giving their thoughts about it. Here is a link to the preview page for the Kickstarter so that you can preview the video if you like: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/aaronmckinney/450220014/edit?ref=user_menu#the-basics.

If you have any questions about the game, what we are doing, the video or anything else feel free to reach out. I would love to talk more about it. Thanks for your time.

Aaron Mckinney