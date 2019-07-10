Editor:

Republican Taliban? Republicans debate their opponents, the Taliban decapitate theirs. That makes the above terminology self-contradictive.

Just like today’s explosion of fake news. Reality. It exists and is immutable; non destructible. Each person has only one of three options. 1) Try to escape it. Drugs, alcohol, etc. Always temporary and to wake the next day to a harsher reality. 2) Rebel against it by always putting self above others. 3) Cooperate with reality and prosper.

The other options always terminate in disaster. Reality; there is a creator and Owner of everything and every person. At the end of our short life here each of us will answer to this Creator alone, or with the Redeemer at our side.

I choose to stand with Him and hope you will too.

Howard McPeak