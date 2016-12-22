Editor:

As I write this (just before noon on Monday, Dec. 19,) members of the electoral college are casting their votes. By the time you read this, it will all be over. However, the official votes won’t be counted until Jan. 6. But some states will live stream their votes, and other states or electors may publicly share their votes.

The Clinton campaign is hoping against hope that there will be enough “faithless electors” to turn the election in her favor, or at least where the president-elect will lose enough electoral votes that he will not have the full 270 required to become president.

So, what happens if neither of the candidates reaches the 270 electoral votes needed to become president? At that point, the House of Representatives will elect the President through a majority vote from the top three candidates getting electoral votes with one vote per state. Interestingly enough, the Senate will elect the Vice President from among the top two candidates getting electoral votes.

I will try to keep you updated with the wide, wide, world of politics in the near future.

Mark E. Rogers

El Dorado Springs