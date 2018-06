The Cedar County Ambulance District board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 18, in the Stockton Ambulance Facility.

Unfinished Business will be Sale of Old Building.

New Business will be Service Contract (?).

This meeting may go in to a closed session per RSMo 610.021 (11) Written Specifications for Competitive Bids and Per RSMo 610.012 (2) Real Estate.