Cedar County Memorial Hospital will host a healthy food preparation class hosted by presenter Sara Bridgewater, University of Missouri Extension Nutrition and Health Education Specialist & County Engagement Specialist for Bates, Cedar and Vernon counties.

When: 5:30—6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

Where: Cedar County Memorial Hospital—classroom

This event is free and open to the public! Sara will be demonstrating and preparing a healthy snack and Cedar County Memorial Hospital will be adding a healthy turkey sandwich and drink. Sara will speak on the importance of healthy food choices, portion size vs. serving size, and about reading food labels for interpretation.

It has come to our attention that area residents are interested in healthier food choices, options, and preparation. Cedar County Memorial Hospital is striving to meet the needs and interests of our community by providing this informational format to address these concerns. We encourage anyone to attend and a reminder that the event is free and open to the public for the benefit of all citizens. The only thing that we are asking is that you please RSVP by calling (417) 876-3410 or (417) 876-3059 by 12 noon on Nov. 21, so that we may know how many participants plan on attending. Please mark your calendar, and we hope to see you there.