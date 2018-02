Friday, Feb. 9, will be the last day to get tickets to enter the ElDo Youth Center’s Trivia Night II competition.

Tickets are $40 for a team of four and on sale at Community Bank.

Competition will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Doors open at 6:30. Concessions will be sold at intermission.

Come test your trivia knowledge, win prizes and support the children’s programs at the Center.