El Dorado Springs Elementary will host a Scholastic Book Fair from Sept. 23 to Oct. 4 during school hours. Funds raised will help purchase books and materials for the elementary library. We invite everyone to visit, read and shop this great selection of books, as we hope to help inspire children to become lifelong readers.

The Book Fair will feature two special evenings where the fair will be open late. Each is on a Thursday. One is during Family Night on Thursday, Sept. 26, when the book fair will be open after school until 8 p.m. The other is a Last Chance Spy and Buy on Thursday evening, Oct. 3, which will last after school until 7:30 p.m.

When: The Book Fair will be open daily during school hours; open late on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 (as previously mentioned.) Online shopping will be available at our book fair website: http://www.scholastic.com/bf/eldoradospringselemschool, beginning Sept. 18.

Where: El Dorado Springs Elementary Library—901 S. Grand.

More: Look for a flyer and note with important information to come home with your elementary student soon. We encourage parents to use the fair’s ewallet option, which will allow your child to shop with a limit you set, without sending cash to school. Information on how to set up your child’s ewallet will be in the flyer as well.