Join us under the tabernacle as we celebrate Herriman Chapel Camp 2019. You won’t want to miss Sunday night, July 28, as Herriman Chapel Camp Reunion Singers will again bring a Celebration of Praise at 7 p.m. Our Song Evangelist, Marla Cook, will direct the Reunion Singers. Marla is a marvelous song writer, pianist, singer and pastor’s wife. Many of the best voices in this area will be a part of this choir and special groups.

Following the choir, Evangelist Troy Keaton will bring the evening message. Troy is the founding and Senior Pastor at East Lake Community Church, Roanoke, VA. Over the years, one thing has remained the same for Pastor Troy and his family, they are passionate about knowing God and doing something significant in the kingdom. Following his message, cake and homemade ice cream will be served in the dinning hall.

All kids ages three to 12 are invited to attend Victory Camp. This special time for kids will start on Monday morning, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. and continue through Friday, Aug. 2. The theme for Camp Victory 2019 is “Kingdom of Truth.” Bible stories, music, art/crafts, games and prizes will be a part of this fun time for kids. While the children are learning more about how God answers prayers, parents, grandparents and friends are invited to attend the morning Praise and Worship service. Following these services, lunch will be served in the dinning hall.

Youth evangelist, Matt Lee, will direct Ignite. He will teach on what it means to be “On Fire for God.” Our youth will learn how to apply Christ to their lives in a practical and every day setting. Youth can make a difference by learning to be a leader for Christ, to be fishers of men and have a fruitful faith.

Herriman Chapel Camp is located on Hwy. 39, 1.5 miles south of 54 Hwy. at Cedar Springs.