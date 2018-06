Ron Alumbaugh has announced Flash Mob Practices will be held July 9, 11, 13 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) in the El Dorado Community Center from 6 to 7:30. Come at your convenience.

Registration and $5 for T-shirt due by June 30 to Community Bank, ElDo Summer School office, or Flash Mob, P.O. Box 262, El Dorado Springs MO 64744.

Watch “Picnic Flash Mob” on Facebook for more information.