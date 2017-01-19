VALENTINES DAY 2017 join us for a ROMANTIC KILLER COMEDY

WHO: The Opera House Arts Council Presents… Upstage Productions and Count On Us Catering together again for the most Romantic Valentine’s Day Ever!

WHAT: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

WHEN: Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 6:30pm

WHERE: Opera House Arts Council Building (Next to the Opera House Theater), 101 N Main St, El Dorado Springs, MO

RESERVATIONS: Tickets are $45 and seating is limited, get yours today! Call or text Amy @ 417-321-5657.