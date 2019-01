On Friday, Jan. 18, the Mo-Kan Square Dancers will hold a dance with Jay Wright calling from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. Admission is $5 per adult dancer and $3 per youth dancer. All dancers and interested persons are invited.

For information, call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226 or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.