Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

A Negative and O Negative blood types are in short supply

Current blood reserves find shortages among A Negative and O Negative blood types. There is less than a two day supply of O Negative and A Negative blood. All donors, especially these types, are encouraged to give blood soon at a CBCO blood drive or donor center.

On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 220 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs. You can help by giving blood at this upcoming blood drive:

El Dorado Springs

Friday, Oct. 13

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

El Dorado Springs High School

901 S. Grand Street

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website atwww.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.