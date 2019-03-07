WIENERMOBILE – The Official Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will visit El Dorado Springs Woods Supermarket for a free community event. The event takes place from 2-5 p.m. March 7.

The Wienermobile has made visits to communities since 1936. The vehicle stands 24 hot dogs tall and is 60 hot dogs long.

Oscar Meyer Hotdoggers will hand out whistles and the community is welcome to create memories and take pictures. Woods will host a Massive Meat Sale in celebration of the event. We hope to see you there.