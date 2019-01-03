Linda Ruth Hartline, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Nevada with her family by her side on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Linda was born Jan. 31, 1944 in Kansas City, KS to Daniel Orvile and Vivian R. (Piersee) Rapp. On Nov. 14, 1960, she was united in marriage to Jack B. Hartline in Miami, OK and he survives of the home.

Linda attended Nevada High School. She worked as a dental assistant for most of her life including working for Dr. Robert Wood for 33 years. She was a member of the Pine Street Baptist Church, and was a life member of the Eagles Auxiliary in Nevada.

Linda enjoyed traveling with Jack, gardening, playing Bingo, and spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her outgoing personality, for being charitable to others and always willing to help a friend in need.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jack B. of the home; three children, -Jack W. Hartline – Nevada, Terri Hartline-Hardin and her husband John – Clever, Sherri Thomasson and her husband, Danny – Leavenworth, KS; three grandchildren – Jeremy Hardin and his wife, Laura, -Portland, OR, Jolynn Hanson and her husband, Kiel – Wasilla, AK, Jacob Thomasson – Columbus, KS; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Rosella Austin, and her husband, Henry – Nevada; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Janice Ware, and one brother, Ronald Rapp.

Services were Monday, December 31, 2018 at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada with Chaplain Kenny Batson officiating. Interment will follow in Newton Burial Park in Nevada.

Memorials are suggested to Vernon County Cancer Relief in c/o Ferry Funeral Home.

You may view obituary and send condolences on line at www.ferryfuneralhome.com.