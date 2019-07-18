Mary Margaret (Gass) Keith, 73, of El Dorado Springs, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Springfield Friday afternoon, July 12, 2019.

Mary was born in Greenfield, MO, Jan. 8, 1946, the daughter of Floyd and Faye (Sanders) Gass. Mary grew up in Greenfield.

Mary married Robert Gene Keith on Jan. 18, 1963, and they were married 51 years before Bob’s passing in 2014. To their union, two children were born.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and working at the El Dorado Springs School cafeteria before her retirement to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding Mary in death were her husband and parents.

Survivors include her two children, Rebecca (Keith) Randolph and husband, Rob, of Camdenton and Bret Keith and wife, Victoria, of Springfield; grandchildren – Amanda (Mitchell) Keightley (Tony) of Harwood, Jason Keith (Amanda) of Nevada and Alyssa Mitchell (Josh Underwood) of Camdenton; great-grandchildren – Mitchell Keightley, Matthew Keightley, Hunter Underwood, Hannah Underwood, Emma Keith and Connor Keith. Mary is also survived by five brothers and sisters: Bobby, Bonnie, Carolyn, Dale and Ruby Dean.

Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Mary was loving, giving and a joy to be around. Family meant everything to her.

A graveside memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in the El Dorado Springs City Cemetery, under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.

