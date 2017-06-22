The following felonies have been filed in Cedar County:

Joseph M Burnett Jr, El Dorado Springs, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, misd-sexual misconduct 1st deg 6/4

Angela Barlow, El Dorado Springs, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, misd-sexual misconduct 1st deg 6/4

John Jacob Cox, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetiv cannabinoid 6/4

Alan D Gray, Bolivar, DWR/S 5/15

The following felonies have been disposed in Cedar County:

Christopher L Ensor, Nevada, burglary 2nd deg 1/25; 5 yrs supervised probation 6/14

Tobias James Mantonya, Stockton, domestic assault 2nd deg 5/27/26, five years supervised probation 6/12/17

The following misdemeanors have been filed in Cedar County:

Jason R Reynolds, Nevada, passing bad check 2/14

Heather Dawn Thorell, El Dorado Springs, passing bad check 3/13

Tosha Younger, Neosho, passing bad check 3/30

William C Houts, El Dorado Springs, making false report, 7/4/16

The following misdemeanors cases have been disposed in Cedar County:

John Jacob Cox, El Dorado Springs, assault-4th degree 12/17, 8 days incarceration jail 6/13

City of Stockton v Hannah Jones, Stockton, stealing 1/27, $100 fine 6/8

City of Stockton v Tiffany A Slack, Stockton, possess Marijuana 4/23, $100 fine 6/8

The following traffic violations have been disposed in Cedar County:

Paul Edward Knapp, El Dorado Springs, fail to display plates on mtr veh/trl 3/21

Benjamin R Johnson, Stockton, DWR/S 5/23

Cody Joe Lund, Paragould, AR, oper veh on hwy w/o valid license 5/27

Kelsey Jo Ewing, Stockton, operated mtr veh w/brakes not in good working order 3/17, $100 fine 6/12

Mason Wayne Holcomb, Nevada, operated mtr veh w/brakes not in good working order 4/8, $100 fine 6/14

Morgan Merritt Thomas, Stockton, operated mtr veh w/brakes not in good working order 2/22, $100 fine 6/13