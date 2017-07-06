June 25 – Disturbance people call in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Disorderly conduct call in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.
Disturbance noise in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Theft in El Dorado Springs area; report taken, handled by a deputy.
Disturbance people call in Caplinger area; handled by a deputy.
June 26 – Theft in Caplinger area; report taken, handled by a deputy.
June 27 – Disturbance people call in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Animal call of cattle blocking the roadway in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Theft in Stockton area; report taken, handled by a deputy.
Careless and imprudent driver in El Dorado Springs area; handled by a deputy.
Burglary in Stockton area; report taken, handled by a deputy.
June 28 – Abandoned vehicle in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
June 29 – Trespassing in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Disturbance people call in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Careless and imprudent driver in the Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
June 30 -Animal call in Stockton area of cattle along the ditch; handled by a deputy.
Disturbance people call in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Burglary in Fair Play area; report taken, handled by a deputy.
Abandoned vehicle in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Dsturbance noise call in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
July 1 – Suspicious person in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Theft in El Dorado Springs area; report taken, handled by a deputy.
Motor vehicle accident in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Disorderly conduct call in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Theft in Stockton area; report taken, handled by a deputy.
Suspicious vehicle in Jerico Springs area; handled by a deputy.
Disturbance noise call in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Auto theft in Stockton area; report taken, handled by a deputy.
PRE HOSPITAL CALLS
June 25 – Stockton – 4 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 5 calls
June 26 – Stockton- 4 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 3 calls
June 27 – Stockton – 3 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 2 calls
June 28 – Stockton – 2 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 2 calls
June 29 – Stockton – 2 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 2 calls
June 30 – Stockton – 4 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 3 calls
June 1 – Stockton – 2 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 6 calls
