In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered that the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

NOTE: Anyone having information concerning any alleged crimes are encouraged to contact the police department at 876-TIPS (8477)

June 12 – Officers responded to 105 North Grand for a report of trespassing. The investigation resulted in the arrests of Angela K. Barlow, age 37, and Joseph M. Burnett, age 30, both of El Dorado Springs for first degree trespassing. They were released on summons pending a court appearance.

Officers responded to 1013 South Park concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of an old wagon with a steel mesh bottom. A report was taken and the investigation is continues.

A vehicle failed to yield for a law enforcement vehicle attempting to perform a traffic stop for failing to stop for a stop sign. After a brief pursuit, officers arrested Angela D. Alvarez, age 32, of El Dorado Springs for speeding, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failed to stop of a stop sign, resisting arrest or detention, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and displayed license plates of another. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance.

June 13 – Arrests: William A. Kapas, age 28, of El Dorado Springs for fugitive from justice for a Johnson County, Ks, warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender. Officers completed a probable cause statement and received a Cedar County Capias Warrant charging the suspect with fugitive from out of state. He was transported to the Cedar County jail pending extradition to Johnson County, Ks.

Waylen D. Poore, age 36, of El Dorado Springs at the El Dorado Springs Municipal Court for a Bench Warrant charging him with contempt of court with a five day hold. He was transferred to Cedar County jail to serve the five days.

June 15 – Officers responded to 203 South Grand concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a social security card, birth certificate and tattoo equipment. A report was taken and the investigation continues.

Officers responded to 204 North Ohio for a report of a motor vehicle theft. The investigation revealed the theft of a red 2005 Ford Focus. A suspect was identified and the investigation continues.

Officers responded to Southwest Missouri Regional Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center at 1301 East Industrial Parkway concerning a reported assault. A suspect has been identified and, a report was taken. The investigation continues.

Arrest: Brandon J. Marriott, age 33, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of possession of marijuana with a $426.50 bond, and a Vernon County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of non-support with a $750 cash only bond. He was transferred to the Vernon County jail pending bond or court appearances.

Officers responded to 115 West Marshall for a reported peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Norma J. Groves, age 22, of El Dorado Springs for peace disturbance by fighting. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.

June 16 – Officers responded to 921 South Park, Durham School Services Bus Barn, for a report of a violation of an order of protection. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Angela K. Barlow, age 37, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of violation of an order of protection. The Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney declined to file charges in this case. Barlow was released.

Officers responded to 500 East Marshall concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a pool skimmer. A report was taken and the investigation cotinues.

Arrests: Steven A. Caudill II, age 27, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of stealing with a cash only bond of $602. He was released on his own recognizance pending a court appearance.

June 18 – Arrest: Chadd A. Ellison, age 18, of El Dorado Springs for driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of marijuana, speeding and displaying wrong plates.