The following felonies have been filed in St Clair County:

Karyn G Walter, Springfield, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic canabinoid, misc-DWR/S 6/1

Tommy S Graham, Osceola, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic canabinoid 4/26

The following misdemeanors have been filed in St Clair County:

Samantha M Rife, Lowry City, fail to reg mtr veh 5/22

Virginia I

Brown, Lowry City, fail to reg mtr veh 5/22

Megan D Pasco, Aurora, opr veh on hwy w/o a valid license 5/29

Rodney Eugene Sheets, Independence, DWR/S 5/29

Amber Nicole Kindred, Bolivar. DWR/S 5/9

Emily F Bundy, Sioux City, IA, ownr opr MV wtht maintng fncl rspnblty 5/30