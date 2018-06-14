Monday evening I was looking for something and attacked the in basket on my desk. As I was finding items that went back several years, I came across an unopened Christmas card. A gruff looking Santa glared at me. When I opened the card, it said, “He saw everything.” A scary enough thought. Then Adrian had written in, “Merry Christmas” and signed it, “Love, Adrian and Merle.” Cain had signed his name.

So this card had to go back a couple of years to be pre-Van, our grandson who was born Oct. 28 of last year. The real surprise was folded into the middle of the card, a gift certificate from Bass Pro.

Kimball says we have to go to Springfield this Saturday for Father’s Day stuff. I know just what I’ll buy, one or two of those little Swiss Army Knives. Mary gave me my last one that I lost somewhere. The little blade is barely over an inch long, but it surely does do a good job cutting twine on Wednesdays.

I even miss the built in toothpick and tweezers.

Wait, I know where I lost my last one – at the KCI Airport. I forgot I had it in my pocket and when I got in the the check in line to fly down at Christmas last year and meet our grandson, they took it away from me. It was obvious to the government that I was going to hijack at plane with a knife with a blade barely over an inch long.

I looked for a replacement in stores around here without success. I saw an ad for one in a Bass Pro flier this week.

– After lunch today, MoDOT was working on the lights at Hwys. 54 and 82 so Kimball couldn’t turn left. So she went straight ahead to Park St. so we could go by the school. The new construction is really taking shape. I wonder if it is like building a house – it just about stops when you get the exterior completed and start the interior finish work. I think Mark Koca said the ETA is Dec. 14, which I remember because that is my birthday. I know he will give us an update at the board meeting Thursday evening.

– In my trip through my in basket, I found a short story Davis wrote several years ago. If he doesn’t veto me, I want to run it in this issue. I titled it The Blink. Blew me away. Hope you like it.

– I’ve got to run out to Sac Osage and get a picture so I’ll cut this visit short. KL