I’ll pass along a request from Adrian:

Hi! I’ve been thinking a lot about stories lately and what makes a good one. I know real life stories I enjoy often have a good character that usually is quirky or stories of relatives that I never got to meet.

I remember Grandpa telling stories of getting into fights when he was younger. I can’t remember the actual stories but remember thinking that people got into a lot of brawls back in “the good old days.”

What are some of your favorite stories or characters? Have we ever asked readers of the newspaper to submit favorite stories from their lives or people from El Dorado?

xoxo,

Adrian

Now, you’ve been asked.

– One of my many unsolicited email writers passes along medical advice which I can neither confirm nor deny. Here’s what he recently wrote about his opinion of the 7 most dangerous prescription drugs that he says kill a lot of people.

1. Sleeping pills (Ambien, Lunesta, Restoril)

2. Cholesterol Drugs (Statins like Baycol)

3. Blood Pressure Drugs (Beta-Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers)

4. Alzheimer’s Drugs (Aricept 23)

5. Arthritis Drugs (NSAIDS like Celebrex)

6. Diabetis Drugs (Actos, Avandia, Byetta, Metformin)

7. Chemotherapy (Tamoxifen)

Ask your doctor if there is a greater chance you will die if you take one of these drugs and if so, if there is a safer alternative.

– Surprising marriage laws you might be breaking. In some towns marriage laws hold that you can’t sleep naked next to your wife, where mistreating your mother-in-law is grounds for divorce and where a wife must ask permission from her husband before wearing false teeth.

– A while after selling him a new pickup, an auto dealer called the farmer about buying a cow. The farmer said the cow would be “about $500.”

He dealer arrived at the farm to find the following hanging on gate where the cow was penned:

Basic cow…………….$499.95

Extra Stomachs………$79.25

Two-tone exterior….$142.10

Deluxe dual horns…..$59.25

Produce storage compartments…………………………..$126.50

4-spigot high-output drain system… …………………..$149.20

Heavy-duty hay chopper……………………………………..$189.60

Automatic fly-swatter…………………………………………..$88.50

Genuine Cowhide upholstery …………………………$179.90

Automatic fertilizer attachment… $339.40

4-by-4 traction drive assembly… $884.16

Farmer Adjustment… $300

Pre-delivery wash and comb… $69.80

Delivery… $35.75

Total price (including options)…$3,143.36

-OK, what has four upstanders, four down hangers, two hookers, two lookers and a switch about?

See the price list above. KL