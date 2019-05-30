That electrical storm last Monday night, May 20, was a humdinger. The forecast for Wednesday evening, May 22, was so ominous that Brother Jerald called off prayer meeting. Worked out well for us – we had company: Davis, Erica, Ben and Reese. The forecast for Nevada was even worse than for El Dorado. We have and 8 x 8 x 8 storm cellar with 8-inch walls and ceiling and an escape hatch. Erica brought home pizza. I had to wake up in my easy chair to eat supper.

The normal Wednesday night Chicago programs were constantly pre-empted by weather maps and tornado warnings.

About 11, they decided it was safe to go back to Nevada. I told them to come back anytime.

-We’ve been watching the lead up to the women’s college softball world series. Last night I watched the No. 1 overall seed, Oklahoma, play the No. 16 seed in a regional game. The score ended at 8 – 0 I think with five home runs. Some of those players don’t look hefty enough to hit a softball that far.

If you like fast paced action, I recommend that you find one or more of the games. The World Series starts this week.

I learned something last night. One of the No. 16 girls charged the ball as she swung. She hit the ball into right field with her left handed swing. The announcers said that at last they got something going.

Hold everything. The Oklahoma coach protested and the ump ruled that the hitter stepped out of the batter’s box. Do over? Nope. Out.

– You likely recalled the photo or your in-person look at the thousands of dead fish in the mostly drained north lake at Schell.

Sam Barger told us Sunday night that he drove up to see the flooding. The Osage is into the south lake. He said Boone Long told him the water was 8ft. deep on top of the main road.

I wonder if we are going to see thousands of dead fish when the water finally goes back down. I just Googled it and the water level at Truman is a little over 736. Normal pool is a little over 706.

– I almost forgot to mention that our friend and computer genius Dewey Hansen saved the week for us once again. We got flooded in the deluge and it took out Mary’s computer and the internet. Dewey was going to come fix it late Wednesday, but Kimball didn’t want him driving in the predicted storms. He and I spent a lot of time on the phone diagnosing the problems.

He came down early Thursday because he saw a window of opportunity between predicted storms. He walked in with three boxes under his arm and had us back up and running in about 15 minutes. I didn’t know until later that he had several more boxes of equipment with him in case we were wrong about something. He returned the extras when he got back to KC.

Dewey and I agree that we don’t want to see each other’s smiling faces for a long time. KL