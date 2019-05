AREA FFA OFFICERS – We took two candidates to the Area 9 Officer Interviews. After an application, test, and interview process we are excited to announce BOTH girls came home with an office.

For the 2019-2020 school year Avery Schiereck will serve as the Area 9 PRESIDENT and Cheyenne Lame will serve as the Area 9 Treasurer. These girls will lead the team as they present conferences and leadership sessions to 16 area schools. We are so proud of them.