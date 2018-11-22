BARNWARMING ROYALTY – The El Dorado Springs FFA Chapter had a great night on Saturday, Nov. 17. Our 2018 Barnwarming King was Kelian Jaques and our 2018 Barnwarming Queen was Jace Cundiff. Pictured from left: Front: Jonathon Ellison, Avery Schiereck, Dillon Hargrove, Maddy Cheek; Middle: Andrew Russell, Cameron Hargrove, Mikayla Loane, Allyson Snodgrass; Back Row: King Kelian Jaques, Queen Jace Cundiff

We would like to send a HUGE thank you out to a few community members. Thank you to Bob Floyd on allowing us to use your barn. Bob selflessly lets high schoolers invade his home and does it with a smile. Paula Newman gave up her own time to DJ the dance for us, and every song was a hit. Jackie Beaty donated hay for the event, which seems like a necessity at Barnwarming. We live in a great community and events like Barnwarming are a success because of these individuals. Thank you to all who came and made the event a night to remember.