Area students encouraged to apply by Feb. 28.

Applications for the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation 2019 Medical Excellence Scholarships are now available at the Office of Human Resources at CMH and also online at http://bit.ly/1QRlCt1. The deadline to submit the application is Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

The scholarship provides financial assistance to individuals from the CMH service area who are working toward careers in healthcare. Upon completion of their education, Medical Excellence recipients return to work at CMH. To date, the fund has provided more than $2.2 million in assistance to more than 400 students.

The scholarship is funded by proceeds from the annual CMH Medical Excellence Golf Classic as well as other community contributions. This year’s 2019 Golf Classic will be held on June 1 at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.

Applications must be submitted in paper form – electronic applications will not be accepted. Applications can be mailed to: Human Resources, Attn: Medical Excellence Scholarship, 1500 N. Oakland, Bolivar, MO 65613, or can be hand-delivered to the Human Resources office located in the CMH Broadway Professional Building, 2001 W. Broadway Ave., Bolivar.

For more information about the CMH Medical Excellence Scholarship, download an application at http://bit.ly/1QRlCt1 or contact Savanah Pope, CMH Human Resources Representative, at 417-328-7748 or email savanah.pope@citizensmemorial.com.