ECS ANNOUNCES SODA WINNERS – Students Of Distinguished Attitude (SODA) winners for the second quarter were announced at El Dorado Christian School on Jan. 9. They are (front row from left) Isaac Hubbard – 2nd grade, Kalen Williams – Kindergarten and Tresyn Arnold – Kindergarten; (middle row) Breann Reasoner – 5th grade, Shay Linsenmeyer -1st grade, Morgan Nikodim – 3rd grade, Sophia Bryson – 4th grade and Olivia Bryson – 6th grade; (back row) Colten Pike – High School.