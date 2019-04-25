The 85th annual Sophomore Pilgrimage was held on April 9, 2019 at the State Capitol. The event is sponsored by the GFWC clubs of Missouri. Outstanding sophomores from high schools all over the State of Missouri are chosen to observe the inner workings of state government, to tour government buildings and to listen to top state officials.

This year the El Dorado Springs GFWC Generation III club sponsored Lucia Rogers the recipient from the El Dorado Springs Christian School, Megan Griffin the recipient from the El Dorado Springs RII High School and Jacob Henry from Stockton High School. The Supreme Court was in session which gave us more time to tour the Capital and Governor’s Mansion.

The exterior of the Capitol is currently under repair which creates extra walking around the construction areas. At our luncheon we heard remarks from these elected state officials Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, Lt Governor Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, and Clerk of the Supreme Court Betsy AuBuchon.

After Lunch we were invited to Senator Sandy Crawford office. It was a beautiful day in Jefferson City as the tulips, dogwood trees and magnolias were in bloom. Both the students and teachers expressed their appreciation for the great experience. (Pictured are Megan Griffin, Lucia Rogers, Darrin Griffin/El Dorado Springs High School, Cheryl Eslinger/Christian School, Matt Kessler/Stockton High School, and Jacob Henry. Not pictured Shelly Barger/ Generation III and Lewis Eslinger/Chauffer.