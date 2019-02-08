Talk about “Sweet Rewards!”…Twelve students (and their parents) from El Dorado Christian, worked really hard in support of the 2018-19 Candy Bar Fundraising Project. Because of their hard work and hours of hitting the payment, the“top salesmen/saleswomen” were rewarded with several amazing prizes from the World’s Finest Chocolate’s Fundraising Company; grabbing dollar bills in the Money Machine, receiving an Echo Dot, and having their names entered in the drawing for the grand prize, a Nintendo Switch.

ECS congratulates all the students on a successful 2019 fundraiser. The had workers are Elysia Winland, Holly Smith, (winner of Nintendo Switch), and Chloe Robison; Conlin Bush, Judd Lawson, Tristen Broyles, and Jake Stomp; Noah Marsh, Mali Rosbrugh, Nellie Dresch, and Kaydince Kindle and Eli Daniel.