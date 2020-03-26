Position Available

City of El Dorado Springs

Department: Utility

Position: Utilities Director

The City of El Dorado Springs, MO. is accepting applications for the position of Utilities Director. The Director will be in charge of the water department, sewer department and electric department.

Experience: The ideal candidate should have experience in at least 2 of the three services, experience supervising employees, experience with State Regulatory agencies, ability to obtain MODNR water and wastewater certificates and a high school diploma.

Salary: Salary will commensurate with education and experience, plus excellent benefits.

Please submit cover letter and Resume to:

City Clerk, 135 W Spring St., El Dorado Springs, MO. 64744.

*The position will be open until filled. For questions, call (417) 876-2521.

The City of El Dorado Springs is an equal opportunity employer.