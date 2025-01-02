As we gather to celebrate this holiday season, let’s all do our part to keep Cedar County’s roads safe. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a choice that can change lives forever.

I urge everyone to plan ahead:

✅ Designate a sober driver before heading out.

✅ Call a friend or family member if you need a ride.

✅ Be a responsible host and ensure your guests get home safely.

Our deputies will be out on patrol, working to protect our community. If you choose to drive impaired, you will be stopped. Let’s make sure everyone gets home safely to their loved ones this season.

Stay safe,

Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries