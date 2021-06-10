During a meeting last week of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Peggy Carter, Auxiliary Treasurer presented a $5786 check to hospital CFO Carla Gilbert for the purchase of a Hill-Rom Centrella Smart Bed for the hospital medical floor. They hospital is so thankful for all of the efforts put forth by the Auxiliary for the hospital — and for their generosity!!! Thank you ALL – SO MUCH!! Pictured (l-r) Carla Gilbert, Cedar County Memorial Hospital CFO; Auxiliary Treasurer Peggy Carter, along with Officer/Members Linda Pate, Jeannie Hertzberg, Janice Rice, Alice Hacker, Lana Sue Jones, and Sandi Eaves.