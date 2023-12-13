Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) participated in the Junior Firefighter event held on Oct. 7, which was sponsored by the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Firefighters. CCMH sponsored a coloring contest during the event.

The winner of the coloring contest was My’Kell Owens, 8 year old son of Rachel Bailey and Michael Owens. My’Kell was presented a $25 check from CCMH.

Congratulations, My’Kell, and THANK YOU to the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Firefighters for sponsoring this event.