Cedar County Memorial Hospital is happy to announce the hiring of new Laboratory Supervisor/Tech Consultant – Katie Pruitt. She comes to CCMH with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Pitt State and also attended Missouri State University’s – Pre-med Program. She and husband Eric are parents to three year old Lorinda who is the light of their lives!! Her hobbies include – snow skiing, riding horses, deer hunting and she loves interior design. She’s a very busy lady at CCMH but was able to answer a few fun questions –

Favorite color – Mustard yellow

Favorite food – Japanese Steakhouse Hibachi

Favorite dessert – Oatmeal Raisin Cookies – Soft ONLY

Favorite book – The Bible

Favorite TV show – That 70’s Show, Letterkenny or Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Favorite movie – “Drop Dead Gorgeous”

Favorite candy bar – Baby Ruth

Favorite drink – Turmeric Ginger Juice

Favorite holiday – Thanksgiving

Favorite flower – Allium – purple

Favorite sports teams – Savannah Bananas

Favorite vacay destination – Colorado Mountains

Favorite animal – My cats – Princess and Banjo

Favorite song – Anything from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s Classic Rock— and Classic Country

Dream car –’67 Mustang Fastback – Black – Manual transmission of course

Go to saying – “Oopsie Daisies!”

And of course – please tell me something about yourself that most might not know – her reply – “When I was just 14 years old (in a dual credit college Forensics class) I got to do a “ride along” and perform a DNA electrophoresis at a crime scene for the Neosho PD – my analysis helped to prosecute the criminal in court — that was pretty cool!” Welcome Katie!