Amber Clark recently joined Cedar County Memorial Hospital in the capacity of Social Service Designee. She is taking over that position from Ashli Garrett as she moves on to a new adventure in her life. — Amber was born in the Kansas City area and graduated from Oak Grove High School where she played softball and excelled in math. Aside from her parents, she has two brothers AND – she is Mom to three year old Aubree who is her “entire world” She has completed her Associates Degree at Crowder College and is looking forward to getting acquainted with everyone here. She’ll be assisting with the transition of patients to our Swing-Bed program or with discharge needs when patient stays are complete. Here are some fun facts about her as we get know each other:

Favorite food – Chicken Alfredo

Favorite dessert – Oreo Dirt Cake

Favorite color – Green

Favorite TV show – Greys Anatomy

Tik-Tok or Snapchat – Both – she said

Favorite season – Fall

Favorite holiday – Christmas

Favorite candy – Snickers

And, by the way — she is an AVID Kansas City Chiefs fan.