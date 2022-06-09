“Welcome” is in order as we say “Hello” to CNA Jared Dutcher as the newest Patient Office Coordinator for the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions team – Jared graduated from Appleton City High School and attained his CNA on the job at Appleton City Manor – he is also a licensed Cosmetologist having worked at Classy Looks in El Dorado Springs for many years. He’s most recently worked at Community Springs and mentioned that he is looking forward to his new position with the SLS group. His hobbies include running – and he is greatly involved with children’s church at Herriman Chapel – he’s also happens to be an accomplished pianist!! Here are some fun Jared facts: Favorite food – Black Walnut ice cream; Favorite movie – Top Gun – both of them by the way; Favorite song – “It Will Be Worth It All”; Favorite color – Red; Favorite book – the Bible; Favorite vacay spot – Colorado; Favorite season – Fall; Go-to saying – “Go bold or stay home!”; AND something about him we might not know – his reply – “I DO NOT like to get wet!